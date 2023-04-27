MacIver News Minute: Road To A Flat Tax

Apr. 27, 2023

The very first two bills introduced in the Wisconsin State Legislature this session would replace our antiquated progressive income tax with a 3.25% flat tax.

The flat tax is simple and fair and, at 3.25%, everyone who pays income taxes in Wisconsin would see a tax cut.

Lots of states are making this switch right now – and not just conservative ones.

In fact, at the moment, most states with a flat tax are blue states.

Senate majority leader Devin LeMahieu – who wrote the senate bill – says unfortunately liberals in Wisconsin have decided to make the flat tax a partisan issue.

“It appears especially the governor and maybe some democrats in the legislature would rather play class warfare, and pit the rich against the working class, when that’s not really what we’re doing here. We just trying to provide an even playing field for everybody. So everybody’s paying the same tax rate,” he told MacIver News.

Hopefully the governor and his allies can put divisive politics behind them and embrace this rare opportunity for bipartisanship.

After all, the flat tax is one of the few issues both democrats and republicans throughout the country agree on. There’s no reason why they can’t work on it together in Wisconsin too.