MacIver News Minute: So Covid Really Did Start At The Wuhan Lab

Feb. 28, 2023

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal broke the news that the U.S. Energy Department has issued a report stating that the coronavirus likely spread to the public because of an accident at a lab in China.

Oh really??!!

It wasn’t that long ago that if you brought up the mere possibility that perhaps the covid virus could have started in, you know, the Wuhan Institute for Virology, it’s in the name, you were ridiculed as a conspiracy theorist and racist by Dr. Fauci and his hacks, you were censored and silenced by government bureaucrats and their Big Tech lackeys, and you were relentlessly attacked as a foreign agent spreading misinformation by the corrupt corporate media.

The next question that needs an answer – why did the US Government, US Government employees and US media companies go to such great lengths to protect the Chinese Communist Government?

As the kids say, it’s all about the Benjamins.