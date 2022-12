Dec. 23, 2022

James O’Keefe knows firsthand the dangers of a journalist taking on powerful people. When an anonymous source sent Project Veritas a diary that purportedly belonged to Ashley Biden, O’Keefe tried to verify its authenticity. That was enough to bring the wrath of the FBI down on him and his staff.

The MacIver Institute hosted O’Keefe in Milwaukee in early December, and he talked all about the physical and psychological tactics the FBI uses against its enemies.