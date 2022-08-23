Lodi School Board President Dismisses Concerned Parents as “Far Right-Wing Groups”

Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) exposed as Trojan Horse for Critical Race Theory

Aug. 23, 2022 | MacIver News Service

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not the only way liberals are trying to indoctrinate students in public schools. Their latest effort involves a program called Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). It pushes the same ideology as CRT, as the company behind SEL openly admits. Parents in Lodi, Wisconsin have figured all this out and want SEL out of their kids’ schools. The school board is not exactly willing to do that. They briefly considered renaming the program to get the parents off their back, but the school board president said he didn’t want to do that just “because it’s been coopted by far right-wing groups” (i.e., concerned parents in the district.)