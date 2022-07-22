JCRAR Says No to WEC Rule Allowing Election Workers to Alter Ballot Certifications

There can be no legitimate excuse for the information not being provided in full by the voter and witness, and even less for an election worker to be allowed to add or change information the voter and/or witness certify is accurate by their signature.

State Representative Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee) said he voted to “suspend WEC’s illegal ballot curing rule because it mandates local election clerks to change absentee ballots. The statutes do not give WEC the power to direct clerks to alter absentee ballots.”

The rule proposed by WEC would have left to the individual election worker’s discretion whether and how to alter a ballot envelope, instead of requiring strict, uniform adherence to the law.

While some clerks have regularly altered ballot envelopes, others strongly feel that changing the documents is not legal. This has resulted in a lack of uniformity in election administration across the state such that areas where clerks ignore the law have votes counted that should have been rejected and would have been rejected in another municipality. Further, clerks who choose to alter ballots may do so inconsistently within their own jurisdiction, leading to election workers effectively choosing which voters they allow to vote.

Last session, the legislature passed a bill that would have prevented this illegal altering of ballot envelopes by election workers, explicitly prohibiting any person other than the voter or witness from providing information on the document and providing a method for notifying the voter that information is required to have their ballot counted.

The bill was vetoed by Governor Evers last summer.