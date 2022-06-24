Extreme Violence Promised in Wake of Dobbs Decision

Today, the Department of Homeland Security is warning that cells of a nationwide terror group have been casing churches for coordinated attacks.

“If abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either. We are everywhere.” – Jane’s Revenge, the self-proclaimed pro-abortion terrorist group promising a Night of Rage

Since the leaked draft of the SCOTUS decision overturning Roe V Wade, leftist groups have been publicly urging violence, directing abortion supporters to take their “anger out into the world” and “express it physically” the on the night the decision is released.

Evers Vetoed Anti-Riot Legislation

The decision came this morning, and tonight we can expect them to make good on their promise of violent riots in a “Night of Rage.”

Wisconsin – fast becoming the national poster child as a great place to riot unscathed – saw our soft-on-crime Governor Tony Evers veto tough legislation that would allow law enforcement to protect people and property from lawless mobs who present a clear and present danger.

In his April veto message Evers said the bill wasn’t necessary because current law – which has failed to stop violent mob protests across the state since he took office – is good enough. The $50 million in property damage in Kenosha alone, where 40 buildings were destroyed, 100 damaged while people locked themselves in their homes, argues otherwise.

The left has been increasingly tolerant of rioting for their causes, in many cases refusing to denounce violence and threats and in some, actively encouraging mob violence. Ginning up their troops, while concurrently working to defund the police and blocking legislation to protect the public has resulted in massive upticks in violent crime as criminals see that, increasingly, they’re untouchable.

“We answer to no one but ourselves.” Jane’s Revenge says, knowing that the left has their back.

Far left professional protest group Ruth Sent Us, which pays protestors to target specific locations, tweeted the location of the school Justice Barrett’s children attend, urging abortion supporters to “voice their anger” there. The left shrugged.

Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended illegal protests targeting the homes of Supreme Court Justices, days before an armed man showed up at Justice Kavanaugh’s home to murder him.

Chuck Schumer declared Kavanaugh would “pay the price” if he voted to overturn abortion rights, saying “you won’t know what hit you.”

This rhetoric empowers the sympatico terrorist group who promises they will be perpetrating violence tonight. And the left’s hyperbolic claims of total loss of liberty turns the dial to 11 for dangerous extremists.

Even in their dissenting opinion, the liberal justices fed fuel to the fire, claiming allowing states to set their own policies on abortion means, “from the very moment of fertilization, a woman has no rights to speak of.”

Worse than a Hurricane

The mainstream media has been reporting on the topic for weeks, siting sources predicting wholescale societal destruction if Roe were overturned. In their efforts to ring alarm bells, broaden their coalition, and drive up tension, the left has made claims ranging from extreme to absurd.

CNN reported that being denied an abortion is worse than being exposed to flooding during a hurricane.

Other reports predict the Dobbs decision will cause:

Widespread economic ruin

Women unable to care for themselves

More maternal death

More domestic violence

Less gender and racial equality

Worsening physical and mental health

Targeted arrests and jailing of LGBTQ people and immigrants

More debt and bankruptcy

Less Democracy

Voter suppression

“We need them to be afraid of us.” – Jane’s Revenge

Wisconsin’s growing reputation as a haven for violent protestors, coupled with our state’s long-standing statute banning abortion makes it certain we will be targeted in the Night of Rage. And maybe more nights.

Jane’s Revenge declared “open season” on pro-life “enslavers” They urge: “Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time. Through attacking, we find joy, courage, and strip the veneer of impenetrability held by these violent institutions.”

The group also welcomed “cis male allies” to join them, but cautioned they must only to use their “privilege to shield” them, not tell them what is and isn’t appropriate.

Night of Rage in Wisconsin

Governor Evers released a statement saying he was heartbroken, grieving, praying for the many harmed by the disastrous, unconscionable decision and declaring “We will fight this decision in every way we can with every power we have.” Evers also said that everyone would make their voices heard peacefully and without violence – a baffling assertion in light of public promises of violence from fellow pro-abortion supporters naming Wisconsin as their first flashpoint.

Evers could have denounced the promised violence and denounced the groups planning to cause destruction. He could have urged calm and peace and promised strong support for law enforcement.

Instead, he crafted a statement that mentioned the words peace and non-violence without encouraging either.

Tonight, if Evers’ supporters take to the streets in a promised violent Night of Rage, we will see firsthand what his refusal to sign legislation to protect the public from violent mobs has wrought.