The Hunter Biden Story Was Always About Joe’s Corruption

As Dan O’Donnell explains, now that The New York Times has confirmed that the Hunter Biden emails are genuine, it’s time to revisit the story and understand that the President of the United States was engaged in international bribery while he was Vice President.

Perspective by Dan O’Donnell

If politics was the “Encanto” soundtrack, Democrats and their media enablers would have been singing “We Don’t Talk About Hunter” for the past 17 months. It was nearing Election Day and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky; no clouds allowed in the sky save for Joe Biden’s lowlife son and his infamous laptop.

When The New York Post reported in October 2020 that the younger Biden had been using his father’s position as the Obama Administration’s lead on American-Ukrainian relations to apparently enrich them both, the rest of the media refused to follow up or even mention the story. Social media took this blackout a step further, as Facebook limited the ability of users to share the article and Twitter suspended the Post’s account.

The report, a “bipartisan group of intelligence officials” claimed, was “had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation,” and this justified the censorship of it. In this absurd narrative, the Russians were interfering in the 2020 election just as they had in 2016, and again with the intention of electing Donald Trump.

The media, desperate to prevent this, dismissed the story out of hand instead of trying to corroborate it, and with Big Tech making it nearly impossible for people to share the Post’s reporting, it was effectively buried.

Only now, nearly two years after Joe Biden was safely elected, can the media confirm that in fact the Post’s story was correct all along. In an update on the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s obviously corrupt business dealings, The New York Times reported this week that “emails from a cache of files” that form the basis of this investigation came “from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

Well then. Can we finally talk about Hunter? What the traditional and social media censors knew from the outset of the scandal was that its center was never a deadbeat drug addict with a penchant for getting lucrative overseas work; it was the Vice President of the United States using said deadbeat drug addict as his bag man in what may be one of the most significant cases of international influence peddling in American history.

In April 2019, Hunter Biden dropped off his laptop at a repair shop in Delaware and then, being a deadbeat drug addict, forgot all about it. After the owner of the shop decided it was abandoned, he powered it on and was so shocked at its contents that he alerted the FBI and then President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Both the FBI and the Trump team launched investigations, with Giuliani traveling to Ukraine to follow up on the leads the laptop provided and President Trump calling new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”

“I understand and I’m knowledgeable about the situation,” Zelenskyy replied. “I would kindly ask you if you have any additional information that you can provide to us, it would be very helpful for the investigation to make sure that we administer justice in our country.”

Later that year, Trump was impeached over that phone call, which Democrats claimed was a quid pro quo request that held up U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for a phony investigation into the Bidens that Trump could use in his upcoming re-election campaign. Trump was acquitted in the Senate in early 2020, largely because it was obvious that the Bidens were in fact involved in serious corruption.

In April 2014, just two months after being discharged from the Navy for testing positive for cocaine, Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma Holdings, Ukraine’s largest oil and natural gas company even though he neither spoke Ukrainian nor had any experience in the oil and natural gas industry.

What he did have was a father who happened to be the Vice President of the United States as well as the Obama Administration’s point man on Ukraine. In a press release announcing Hunter’s hiring, Burisma noted that he would be in charge of the company’s “legal unit and will provide support for the company among international organizations.” This, presumably, would include the United States Government.

Almost immediately after Hunter joined the board, Vadym Pozharskyi, one of Burisma’s top executives, asked in in an email in May 2014 for “advice on how you could use your influence” to aid Burisma in its international relations. Hunter apparently got to work immediately and even arranged a meeting between his father and Pozharskyi.

“Dear Hunter,” Pozharskyi wrote him the following April, “Thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s really an honor and pleasure. As we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet today for a quick coffee. What do you think?”

Less than eight months after this meeting, Vice President Biden pressured then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who just happened to be investigating Burisma for public corruption. If they wouldn’t, Biden promised, the U.S. would withhold a billion dollars in loan guarantees.

“I went over…to Kyiv and I was supposed to announce that there was another billion dollar loan guarantee and I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor and they didn’t,” Biden bragged during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations. “I said, ‘We’re not going to give you the billion dollars.’ They said, ‘You have no authority, you’re not the President.’

“I said, ‘Call him.’ I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting a billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting a billion, I’m going to be leaving here and I think it was about six hours,’ and I look at him and say, ‘We’re leaving in six hours, if the prosecutor’s not fired, you’re not getting the money.’

“Well son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”

And that someone dropped the investigation into Burisma.

Hunter appears to have been running much the same influence-peddling scheme in China, founding Rosemont Seneca Partners midway through the first year of his father’s first term as vice president. A year later, he traveled to China and secured meetings with multiple major state-owned businesses.

He eventually partnered with Chinese financier Jonathan Li and his private equity fund Bohai Capital to explore advancing Bohai’s business interests outside of China. For a year, they tried to get a license for Bohai to do business in the United States, but were unable

In 2013, though, Hunter traveled aboard Air Force Two with his father as the elder Biden met with Xi Jinping to discuss China’s aggressive military moves. Hunter met with Li and introduced him to his father at the hotel at which the American delegation was staying.

Ten days later, Bohai Harvest’s license was approved.

After Biden left office in 2017, Hunter partnered with Tony Bobulinski to form Sinohawk Holdings, another company formed to strengthen the Biden family’s business ties with China. Joe Biden’s brother Jim was also involved in the venture, which Bobulinski quickly realized was a corrupt arrangement to trade on the Biden name in anticipation of Joe’s run for the presidency in 2020.

“I had numerous communications with Hunter…and Jim Biden regarding the allocation of the equity ownership of Sino Hawk,” Bobulinski said in a news conference after The New York Post’s report was released in 2020. “On May 13th, 2017, I received an email concerning allocation of equity, which says, ‘10% held by H for the big guy.’ In that email there’s no question that, ‘H,’ stands for Hunter, ‘Big guy,’ for his father Joe Biden, and , ‘Jim,’ for Jim Biden. In fact, Hunter often referred to his father as, ‘The big guy,’ or, ‘My chairman.’ On numerous occasions it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face-to-face.”

Because of Joe Biden’s secret involvement, Bobulinski claimed, China’s state-owned energy giant CEFC was investing $5 million in Sinohawk. Rather than wiring money to the company, however, CEFC paid the Biden family directly.

This arrangement, too, was outlined in emails obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop and subsequently corroborated by Bobulinski’s direct, on-the-record, eyewitness account, but still the media—with just days until the presidential election—refused to run with the story as social media companies banned any account who dared to share it.

Yet now that even The New York Times is acknowledging that the Hunter Biden emails are acknowledging, it is finally time to talk about Hunter and, far more importantly, just how involved his father was in an obvious international bribery scam.