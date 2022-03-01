Act 10 Savings Top $15 Billion Since 2011

MacIver News Service | Mar. 1, 2022

It’s been 11 years since Wisconsin Republicans led by Gov. Scott Walker passed collective bargaining reform, and the savings to taxpayers have been piling up ever since.

Known as Act 10, the reforms were designed to permanently solve a financial crisis throughout Wisconsin’s public sector. The state government alone was facing a $3.6 billion deficit in its next budget. The situation was even more dire for local governments (including school districts).

Act 10 required all public employees to begin making contributions towards their own health insurance and pensions. It also limited what public sector unions could negotiate for. These changes were meant to give state and local governments more flexibility to identify potential savings and keep their budgets balanced. It had an immediate impact.

According to the City of Milwaukee, “Prior to 2012, total health care expenditures were increasing at a rate of 8% to 9% annually, reaching almost $139 million in 2011 and were projected to reach $187 million by 2015. In light of this unsustainable trend, the city with the support of policy makers, elected officials, employees, and vendor partners took steps to control the rising costs of health care, encourage better utilization by members, increase employee engagement through a formalized wellness program, and minimize and prevent workplace injuries.”

Because the majority of savings were achieved through budget flexibility, the further we get away from 2011, the harder it is to tie savings to Act 10. However, it is still reasonably straightforward to calculate savings from the pension and health insurance changes using the state Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and local sources. As of 2022, those reforms have saved Wisconsin taxpayers at least $15.3 billion.

That includes $10.1 billion just from public employees making contributions to their own pensions. The MacIver Institute included contribution amounts from employees in state agencies, the UW system, public authorities, municipalities, towns, counties, school districts, tech colleges and CESAs. Prior to Act 10, most of them weren’t required to contribute anything, and taxpayers paid everything. Now they are responsible for half of the contributions to their own pension fund and taxpayers pick up the other half.

Act 10 also required public employees to pay 12.6% of their health insurance premiums. Before many did not have to pay anything. Calculating the savings from this reform after 11 years is difficult, but the City and the County of Milwaukee still include the savings amount in their annual budgets. That comes out to $667.5 million in savings.

The state calculated school district benefit savings through 2020. The total savings at that time was $1.4 billion. State agency and UW system health care savings were calculated using the Department of Administration’s six-year averages, which come out to $1.3 billion.

Ultimately, Act 10 finally put the State of Wisconsin, local governments and school districts back on a solid financial footing. More importantly, Act 10 ultimately put Wisconsin taxpayers back in charge of our government and back in control of our future.