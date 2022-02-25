Wisconsin Democrat Says Non-US Citizens Should Be Allowed to Vote

MacIver News Service | Feb. 25, 2022

It might seem like commonsense not requiring a constitutional amendment, but Democrat Representative Gary Hebl helped make the case for SJR 32 in the Wisconsin Assembly on Thursday, Feb. 24th.

The amendment would make US citizenship a requirement to vote in elections in Wisconsin. It’s already a law, but Hebl says it’s a law Democrats hope to change. Afterall, what’s the harm in allowing foreigners to vote in local elections when they live in those communities are affected by those election results?

Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) says Hebl’s reasoning is a slippery slope that will lead to non-US citizens voting in congressional and eventually presidential elections.

The Wisconsin legislature approved SJR 32. It will address it again next session. If the legislature passes it a second time, voters will get to decide whether to include it in the state’s constitution. The governor does not get a veto on joint resolutions.