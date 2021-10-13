The Investigation Into Wisconsin’s Election Is More Critical Than Ever

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul desperately wants Michael Gableman’s election investigation stopped…just as new research shows that the election was almost certainly tipped by unlawful Facebook money poured into the state’s most heavily Democratic cities.

October 13, 2021

Perspective by Dan O’Donnell

At first glance, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul doesn’t look much like Detective Frank Drebin, but during his news conference Monday calling for an end to the Special Counsel investigation into the 2020 election, he sure sounded like him.

Much like Leslie Nielsen’s classic buffoon in “The Naked Gun,” Kaul frantically waved his arms while yelling to the state, “Please disperse! Nothing to see here!” as a building exploded behind him.

Kaul’s laughably transparent demand for Special Counsel Michael Gableman to stop digging into the obvious wrongdoing of state and local election officials and Facebook-funded liberal special interest groups could not have come on a worse day: Just hours later, Dr. William Doyle of the Caesar Reynolds Election Research Institute published the preliminary results of an extensive analysis of the election which concluded that the illegal influx of Facebook money almost certainly swung Wisconsin to Joe Biden last November.

“The 2020 election wasn’t stolen,” Doyle concluded, “it was likely bought by one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men pouring his money through legal loopholes.”

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg—the world’s seventh-richest man—poured more than $419 million into the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) and Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), highly partisan groups that partnered with (and in some instances took over election administration for) heavily Democrat cities in key swing states.

“Of the 26 grants CTCL provided to cities and counties in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia that were $1 million or larger, 25 went to areas Biden won in 2020,” Doyle found. “The only county on this list won by Donald Trump (Brown County, Wisconsin) received about $1.1 million—less than 1.3 percent of the $85.5 million that CTCL provided to these top 26 recipients.

“But even in Brown County, Wisconsin, where heavily Democrat Green Bay is located, the funding disparities are glaring. The Wisconsin legislature provided roughly $7 per voter to the city of Green Bay to manage its 2020 elections. Rural counties in Wisconsin received approximately $4 per voter.”

This glaring disparity was only the tip of the iceberg. Emails obtained in a Freedom of Information Act Request revealed last spring that CTCL’s Wisconsin lead, a former Democrat campaign operative named Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, had essentially taken over election planning and operations from City Clerk Kris Teske. This was, of course, highly unlawful, and Teske ultimately quit in disgust.

In Milwaukee, Election Commission Director Claire Woodall-Vogg was so deeply entwined with Spitzer-Rubenstein that she was giving him daily updates on get-out-the-vote efforts. Spitzer-Rubenstein even asked for access to Milwaukee’s voter database!

All of this was an obvious effort to maximize turnout in heavily Democratic cities in one of the nation’s key swing states; and partisan organizations infiltrated and eventually led local governments in helping to elect a Democrat president. There is perhaps nothing more antithetical to the concept of a fair election.

And Wisconsin’s attorney general doesn’t want anyone looking into it.

“The 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin has been thoroughly examined,” he said during Monday’s press conference as he tried his best not to wave his arms to block the exploding building behind him. “There were cases in state court, there were cases in federal court that litigated many of the issues that Justice Gableman seems to be focusing on right now and universally, those challenges to the outcome of the 2020 presidential election failed. So this is not a necessary investigation.”

Oh yes, it is. Kaul is being nauseatingly dishonest and shamefully partisan. The emails revealing the extent of CTCL’s takeover of election administration in Green Bay and unlawful partnership with Milwaukee in a citywide get-out-the-Democrat-vote effort weren’t discovered until four months after state and federal courts tossed the Donald Trump Presidential Campaign’s lawsuits (without, it should be noted, ever actually litigating the arguments on their merits).

The central focus of Gableman’s investigation—the extent to which CTCL’s activity violated Wisconsin law—has neither been litigated nor heard in either federal or state court.

With such an obvious lie, Kaul looked like a bumbling hack telling a crowd to disperse just as the fireworks are starting to go off. The integrity of Wisconsin’s elections cannot be allowed to be burned to the ground by liberal special interest money that research now shows almost certainly flipped the state to Biden.

“The practical effect of these massive, privately manipulated election-office funding disparities was to create a ‘shadow’ election system with a built-in structural bias that systematically favored Democratic voters over Republican voters,” Doyle’s analysis concluded. “The massive influx of funds essentially created a high-powered, concierge-like get-out-the-vote effort for Biden that took place inside the election system, rather than attempting to influence it from the outside.

“We call this the injection of structural bias into the 2020 election, and our analysis shows it likely generated enough additional votes for Biden to secure an Electoral College victory in 2020.”

No wonder Kaul doesn’t want an investigation of it.