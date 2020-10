On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers said “our healthcare system is teetering.” That’s why he had Sec. (Des) Andrea Palm issue an order limiting capacity in public spaces to 25%.

Here’s what the COVID case load looks like in some of Wisconsin’s most populous counties.

Sources (Links):

Hospital Beds in Wisconsin (DHS)

Brown County Stats

Dane County Stats (Oct. 1st Report)

Milwaukee County Stats

Waukesha County Stats