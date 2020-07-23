Veiled Threats And BLM Demands At Wauwatosa Listening Session

MacIver News Service | July 23, 2020

Protestors have targeted Wauwatosa recently because they believe officer Joseph Mensah should be fired.

Officer Mensah, who is black, has been besieged by the Black Lives Matter movement after he killed a teenage suspect who fired a gun at him first at Mayfair Mall. The incident is under review.

On Tuesday, the ‘Tosa City Council held a public listening session. Some were there to make threats.

“Henry Lee” told the Wauwatosa Common Council Tuesday night that if it does not “convict” Officer Joseph Mensah, he’s going to drive around town with a broken tail light hoping to run into Officer Mensah.

Astonishingly, no one from the City Council spoke up to condemn this threat against Officer Mensah.

Others delivered demands to the City Council, including declaring a Wauwatosa public health emergency for racism, creating a city diversity office, building low income housing, and removing history books that talk about the “Indians” in Wisconsin from K-12 schools.