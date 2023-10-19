MacIver News Minute: Rep. Considine Attacks Women’s Sports

Oct. 19, 2023

Last week, Democrat state representative Dave Considine (D-Baraboo) unwittingly demonstrated what happens when you follow the transgender agenda to its natural conclusion.

He was fighting a republican bill that would prohibit biological males from competing in women’s sports.

After stating that women just need to try harder to be successful against male athletes, Considine essentially argued against the need for women’s sports at all. He claimed that the gap between men’s and women’s athletic performances has practically vanished since the enactment of Title IX, which created women’s sports.

Considine says the only differences between girls’ and boys’ athletic performance are due to money and training. pic.twitter.com/Y0bQES7Kfm — MacIver News Service (@NewsMacIver) October 12, 2023

Despite his logic, Republicans still passed the bills that protect girls and women’s sports. Not surprisingly, gov. Evers has vowed to veto them.