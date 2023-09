When the left invents new ways to undermine American values and systems, conservatives naturally want to spring into action and pass laws to stop them. Rep. Clint Moses (R-Menomonie) says lawmakers have to be careful about how they craft those laws. The left is crafty, he explained during an event hosted by the MacIver Institute on Sept. 11th in Amery, Wisconsin. Kneejerk reactions from conservatives have the potential to backfire causing more problems than solving.