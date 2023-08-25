MacIver News Minute: Leftist Attacks Only Make Moms for Liberty Stronger

Aug. 25, 2023

Before the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, a national organization called Moms for Liberty met downtown with its local members.

They say two of the biggest problems in Wisconsin’s public schools are a lack of curriculum transparency and dismal math and reading scores. Moms for Liberty say parents can change that situation by getting involved, asking tough questions, and even running for the school board.

With a message like that, of course, the left has branded them as an extremist hate group. The groups co-founder Tiffany Justice told MacIver News that’s backfired on the left big time.

“I should be sending Gavin Newsom a thank you note, to be honest with you. He sent out lots of nasty emails about me, and we’ve only gotten more money and more members,” she said. “By the end of the year, I believe that we’ll have chapters in all 50 states. We have over 120,000 members and over 300 chapters. So just expect a lot of growth from Moms for Liberty. We’re just getting started.”

Which is why when the left starts calling you names – you should never back down for even a moment.