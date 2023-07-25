MacIver News Minute: Are Republicans a Bunch of Suckers?

July 25, 2023

Republicans negotiated a deal with Governor Evers over education funding.

Evers stretched the limits of his veto authority to break that deal and create his own 400-year education funding increase.

Republicans negotiated a deal with the City of Milwaukee to allow it to levy a 2% sales tax and stave off bankruptcy.

The city now plans to sue the state to get out of its end of the bargain.

You might call this burning bridges.

Liberals don’t think so.

Evers now wants to negotiate with Republicans over taxes.

Milwaukee now wants Republicans to agree to pay for all its sports stadium upgrades.

They must think Wisconsin Republicans are world-class suckers.

Well, they aren’t! Are they?