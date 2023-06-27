MacIver News Minute: Making Deals With Liberals

June 27, 2023

Wisconsin’s republic lawmakers thought they had struck some great deals with the other side of the aisle.

They were willing to give a little to get a little – and liberals told them they were too.

And so, republicans passed a law allowing Milwaukee to raise its sales tax by 2% to avoid bankruptcy – but only if that money went to the city’s pension and public safety problems.

Republicans increased public school funding by a billion dollars – but they wanted more money for school choice too.

The governor signed both deals into law.

Liberals got exactly what they wanted, and now they’re bringing in their lawyers to block republicans from getting what they were promised in exchange.

Apparently, a deal’s a deal – unless of course you made it with Gov. Evers and his liberal supporters.