MacIver News Minute: $3 Billion Tax Cut Planned

June 20, 2023

After weeks of radio silence on cutting taxes in the next state budget, republican leadership had some big news to share at their state convention this past weekend.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos say the plan is to cut income taxes by at least $3 billion. That would be the biggest income tax cut in state history. And that’s right on the heels of a $2.4 billion income tax cut in the last state budget, which was the largest tax cut at that time.

Now things are about to get really interesting.

Democrats criticized the tax cut in the last state budget so fiercely, that expectations were high that Gov. Evers would veto the entire budget over it. Not only did he end up signing that budget, but he took credit for those tax cuts and it helped him win reelection.

Now that Evers isn’t facing an election, and Democrats are likely to be even more upset about the tax cuts this time, what happens next is anyone’s guess.