May 22, 2023

If the state of Wisconsin bails out Milwaukee – do you think the city will learn its lesson about fiscal responsibility?

Don’t bet on it.

The legislature hasn’t even approved Milwaukee’s exclusive 2% sales tax yet – and Alderman Bob Bauman’s already trying to figure out how to get another 1% to support the trolley and clear the way for even more spending.

So even if lawmakers do bail out Milwaukee – don’t be surprised when the city’s back looking for another handout before long.