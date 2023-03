MacIver Exclusive: Police videos of Rioters Caught in the Act, Stealing Police Weapons and Destroying a Squad Car in Madison in 2020

During the George Floyd riots in Madison Wisconsin, rioters stole two assault rifles from Madison Police and destroyed a squad car. Detectives collected voluminous video evidence of the crimes in action. The MacIver Institute acquired those videos through an open records request. They are presented to the general public here for first time in this documentary film.