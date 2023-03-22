MacIver News Minute: One Night in Madison

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 triggered riots all across the country.

In Wisconsin, the worst violence broke out in Madison.

After pillaging state street, looters swarmed an unattended police cruiser.

They busted its windows and headlights, spray painted it, set it on fire and stole two assault rifles out of it. Believe it or now, they recorded it all on their phones. Naturally police detectives scoped up the videos and used them to solve those crimes.

The videos are vulgar, brutal, and shameless – and seemingly had no impact on the liberal judges in Dane county who handled the cases. Fortunately, it was just a matter of time before the MacIver institute found those videos through an open records request.

We organized them into a 25-minute documentary – so you can see the malice behind the state street riots up close for yourself and come to your own conclusions about the justice system in Wisconsin’s liberal stronghold.

Watch it now here: