Insider Blows Whistle on Transgender Clinic Prompting Investigation

Feb. 13, 2023

A whistleblower is accusing a transgender clinic in St. Louis of unethical medical practices that are causing permanent harm to children, and the Missouri Attorney General is conducting an investigation.

The whistleblower, Jamie Reed, was a case worker at the Washington University Transgender center from 2018 until this past November. Her affidavit describes how the center prescribes experimental drugs, puberty blockers and hormones without individualized assessments or parental consent.

Reed’s statements are devastating to the gender transition industry, because she’s exactly the type of person who should be completely onboard with its agenda. Reed describes herself as queer, “politically left of Bernie Sanders,” and is married to a transman.

Reed didn’t just make broad accusations. She shared specific details of the atrocities she witnessed in a blogpost last Thursday that is making waves across the country.

Read the entire post, “I Thought I Was Saving Trans Kids. Now I’m Blowing the Whistle,” by clicking here.

Here is an excerpt: