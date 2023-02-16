Governor Evers Gives His 2023-2025 State Budget Address

Despite dozens and dozens of new programs and a massive spending increase, Governor’s speech was short on details or justification

Gov. Evers gave his 2023-2025 budget address tonight in Madison. The Governor spoke for about 40 minutes, a very short speech compared to years past and a speech that was scarce on details, especially given the unprecedented amount of new spending that he is proposing. In press releases leading up to the speech, the Governor outlined several dozens of new programs and billions more in higher spending, tonight he barely touched on any of it. Governor Evers had a prime-time opportunity to make the case for his vision for Wisconsin but he did not take it. Gov. Evers is proposing another massive and unsustainable state government spending spree. His 2023 budget would spend $104 billion all funds, a $14 billion dollar increase over the last budget or a 14% increase. In Gov. Evers’ first two budgets, all funds spending increased $14 billion. For comparison, Gov. Walker’s first budget spent $66 billion all funds. Walker’s budgets increased on average about $2.5 billion all funds. If this budget passed unchanged, each of Evers’ budgets will increase on average about $9 billion all funds.

The Evers budget also spends more than it takes in both years. The $7.1 billion surplus acts like a savings account that Evers spends down to buy things on his wish list that we don’t have enough tax money to fund. This produces massive billion-dollar-plus structural deficits: $1.27 billion in FY 25, $1.41 billion in FY 26 and $1.46 billion in FY 27 which also has a negative projected opening balance. This means the savings account runs dry in FY 26 and we will need new revenue (taxes) to finance the ongoing spending on Evers’ ongoing wish-list programs. Keep in mind, all of these recent increases in state spending come on top of the massive amount of covid aid that the federal government has handed out recently. According to the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Wisconsin governments, businesses and individuals have received $58 billion in covid aid. It’s easy to see how the size and scope of state government explodes under Evers’ budget. But don’t miss how it also paves the way for a huge increase in local government taxes and spending. If local governments all increased or instituted the sales tax hikes Evers wants, local taxes could go up nearly a billion per year. The local sales tax expansion is effectually a statewide sales tax hike packaged to be more appealing to a legislature eager to boost local spending. State government spending already outpaces the median family household income. Gov. Evers tried to gloss over his reckless spending and portray himself as a moderate tonight by uttering the words “we need to save where we can. “ Not sure if even the mainstream media will buy that given these unfathomable spending increases. Evers, of course, talked about bipartisanship and working together with Republicans just before he criticized them from the podium. Gov. Evers proclaimed that he would be meeting his promise of a “10 percent, middle-class tax cut.” What he forgot to mention is that his tax hikes are larger than the tax cut, tax shifts and tax credits for the select few he’s proposing. He isn’t returning a single dollar of the $7 billion surplus to the taxpayers who earned it, and who paid more in taxes than it costs to fund our bloated budget. Not one dollar, not one cent. He spends the surplus on ongoing programs, and his tax penalties for some and tax benefits for others simply rob Peter to pay Paul. The Governor referred to local government as partners, not obstacles. Remember, these “local partners” – who just spent the last 2 years blowing billions of covid funds on new turf athletic fields, kids’ LGBTQ library collections, new employees to try to find more government money to fund the new programs they created with one-time money, diversity coordinators, and voting themselves raises – get another huge taxpayer handout in Evers budget plan.