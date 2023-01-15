Overcounting Covid Deaths: Mainstream Media Trails MacIver News by Years

Jan. 15, 2023

It looks like the Washington Post is finally catching up to the MacIver News Service… Two and a half years after the fact.

Way back in July 2020 (five months into the pandemic), MacIver confirmed with Wisconsin DHS that only 12 people in the state had died solely from Covid.

From the Milwaukee County Coroner, MacIver learned that every person in Milwaukee County who died WITH Covid, was recorded as having died FROM Covid.

Following up with DHS in Dec. 2020, MacIver learned that only 2% of Covid deaths in the state could be attributed solely to Covid.

Eventually, most of the mainstream media caught up to the MacIver News Service. It’s been a year now since CNN started to question how many people actually die FROM Covid who are recorded as such. Of course, the CDC had to come clean first by admitting up to 40% of Covid hospitalizations had nothing to do with Covid.

Just remember where you heard it first.