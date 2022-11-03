MacIver News Minute: Voting Day is Finally Almost Here

Nov. 3, 2022

I know it is hard to believe but Election Day 2022 is finally here. Well almost here.

This Tuesday is the day you make your voice heard. This Tuesday is the day you vote.

Voting is your opportunity to voice what you think is the biggest issue or issues we face and what we should do to make a better Wisconsin – from spiking crime, soul-crushing inflation, the political indoctrination of our children, the hyper-sexualization of our young children, high gas prices, what limits should we have on abortion, if any – all will be decided by your vote Tuesday.

In our republic, we get the politicians we deserve. We pick. We decide. If you don’t vote, you let others decide for you.

So, please take a few minutes out of your busy day Tuesday, no excuses, and make your voice heard – please vote.