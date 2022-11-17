MacIver News Minute: State Report Cards Coverup Dismal K12 Performance

Nov. 17, 2022

The state Department of Public Instruction released this year’s version of the supposed report cards for our school this week.

I say supposed because the report cards are literally not worth the paper they are printed on.

Consider this: The most recent round of standardized testing, the same standardized testing that you would think the report cards are based on, revealed that 60% of our children are failing in English Language Arts and 58% are failing in math.

Don’t forget that Wisconsin has the worst achievement gap in the country.

Yet, somehow, magically, according to the education establishment, 95% of our school districts and 84% of our schools are meeting or exceeding expectations.

Meeting expectations? Sixty percent of our children are failing in math and English Language Arts and you say are schools are meeting expectations?

How can we fix this problem when Governor Evers and Superintendent Underly insist on lying to parents and taxpayers?