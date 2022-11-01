MacIver News Minute: People’s Revolution Police Reports

Nov. 1, 2022

Remember the Wauwatosa protests and riots back in the summer of 2020?

What started out as peaceful protest quickly turned into an organized and orchestrated campaign by the group called the People’s Revolution to bring chaos and violence to neighborhoods throughout the area. Don’t forget that this mob actually attempted to kill a police officer at his home.

While we can all thank God they failed in their plan to execute Officer Mensah, you might be surprised to hear what punishment was ultimately doled out to these miscreants.

Nothing. A MacIver investigation has found that almost all of the members of the Peoples Revolution who damaged private businesses, physically attacked police officers, and plotted to kill Officer Mensah were never charged.

Never charged by you guessed it, Milwaukee County District Attorney Chisholm. What a disgrace.