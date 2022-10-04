Republican Lawmakers Push Back on Liberal Pro-Abortion Agenda

Oct. 4, 2022 | MacIver News Service

By Bill Osmulski

Wisconsin lawmakers finally broke the left’s winning streak over pro-life conservatives on Tuesday.

Gov. Evers had called a special session to pass a law that would allow voters to overturn the state’s 1849 abortion ban through a referendum.

State Senate President Chris Kapenga dutifully entered the Senate Chambers at 10:00, gaveled the Senate into session, and then promptly gaveled out. Only a couple members from the Democrat side of the aisle were present to voice their disapproval. The same scene played out in the Assembly Chambers later in the morning.

Wisconsin Senate President ⁦@SenatorKapenga⁩ convenes and adjourns the special session called by ⁦@GovEvers⁩ to create a way to vote on states Abortion ban in less than 30 seconds with no debate pic.twitter.com/IqBTTRHYcb — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) October 4, 2022

.@rep_august convening and adjourning the special session in the Wisconsin Assembly earlier today in defiance of @GovEvers, who wants a pathway to repeal Wisconsin’s abortion ban. pic.twitter.com/eu8pp5CEMq — MacIver News Service (@NewsMacIver) October 4, 2022

“Today the legislature refused to cave to the Governor’s political theater and his ongoing attacks against Wisconsin’s lifesaving law,” Wisconsin Right to Life announced in a press release.

Abortion has been the key campaign issue for liberals this election cycle. After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this past June, states were once again allowed to regulate abortion for themselves. Wisconsin, like many other states, had a law banning abortion, which instantly went into effect after the new ruling.

Polling indicates that the majority of Wisconsin voters are okay with abortion, and liberals think they can win on a platform of unrestricted abortion. According to the Marquette Law School Poll, 55% of voters said they would favor candidates who keep abortion legal, and 90% believe it should at least be legal in cases of rape and incest.

“On the ceiling of the Governor’s Conference Room in the Capitol is a phrase I’ve often repeated over the last three years: ‘the will of the people is the law of the land.’ Well, right now in Wisconsin, when it comes to reproductive freedom, the will of the people isn’t the law of the land—but it damn well should be,” Gov. Evers wrote in a press release.

“Governor Evers would rather push his agenda to have abortion available until birth than talk about his failure to address rising crime and runaway inflation caused by his liberal DC allies.”

Evers deliberately limits that philosophy only to issues championed by the left. Polling also indicates most Wisconsin voters are very concerned about inflation (while he’s been on a personal spending spree with hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funds), crime (while he’s been releasing dozens of dangerous criminals back on the streets), ballot integrity (while he vetoes every bill designed to increase transparency and accountability), and public schools (while he’s overseen the state’s collapsing testing test scores and pushes for curriculum focused on sexualizing and radicalizing students).

Meanwhile, the woke mob has been hard at work bullying, intimidating, and flat out threatening anyone who shows any opposition to the pro-abortion movement.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has been their top target. Michels had staked out a position early that abortion is wrong under any circumstance and that he fully supported the state’s 1849 total ban on it. He was pummeled mercilessly by attack ads. He finally relented on Sep. 23rd and said if the legislature sent him a bill allowing abortion in cases of rape or incest, he would sign it.

Next, the mob went after a Madison restaurant that planned to host a local Catholic Church that was bringing in a pro-life speaker. The Brink Lounge had hosted the church’s monthly “Theology on Tap” for 15 years. After a barrage of phone calls and Facebook comments threatening to occupy the restaurant, the Brink Lounge notified the parish they could never rent out space at the Brink ever again.

Finally, the mob went after a custard stand in the Milwaukee area. Kopp’s Custard features a different special flavor every day. Most of them correspond to an obscure holiday. Monday, Oct. 3rd, was apparently “Pro-Life Cupcake Day.” Kopp’s flavor of the day was “Cupcake” and the mob went nuts. Kopp’s issued an apology hoping to appease them.

The legislature finally standing up to the bullies on the left came during an important time in the pro-life movement’s annual calendar. 40 Days for Life goes from Sep. 28 – Nov. 6, and October is Respect Life month for the Catholic Church.