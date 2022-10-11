MacIver Minute: When Will the Media Finally Get Serious

Oct. 11, 2022

Last Saturday, the first debate between incumbent US Senator Ron Johnson and challenger Mandela Barnes took place in Milwaukee.

While most of you did not watch the debate, you can probably guess the approach the mainstream media took in asking questions.

With inflation at historic levels demolishing everyone’s paycheck and nest egg, violent crime and murder running rampant all over the state, K12 education achievement scores cratering, and the economy on the brink of a recession, the supposedly nonpartisan journalists asked exactly zero questions of the candidates on the issues about which you care most. Zero.

It should be pointed out that all of these crises are the result of public policy decisions made by reckless and irresponsible politicians, but you wouldn’t know that if you relied on the media to be fair and impartial…

or if you watched their pretentious and biased sermon. Sorry… I mean debate.