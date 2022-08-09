MacIver News Minute: Primary Election Day

Aug. 9, 2022

Today is election day in Wisconsin.

Voters will choose which candidate will advance to the fall election in the races for US Senate, Congress, the Governor’s office, Attorney General, and various other state offices.

I know with inflation running rampant and all of us scrambling to make ends meet that it may not be a top priority to swing by your polling location on your way home — but you need to vote.

In our republic form of government, we get the politicians we deserve. We pick. We decide.

Voting is your opportunity to voice what you think is the biggest issue we face – rising crime, recession, the indoctrination of our children, high gas prices – or, if you are like me, it’s all of the above.

So, please take a few minutes out of your busy day and make your voice heard – please vote.