MacIver News Minute: Follow the Law!

July 26, 2022

A legislative committee voted to stop a proposed rule from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that would have allowed election workers to alter absentee ballot envelopes.

WEC proposed this rule despite the fact that Wisconsin law is clear that an absentee ballot with incomplete information may not be counted.

After all, complete and accurate information is critical to the integrity of the voting process and only the voter should supply that confidential information.

Remarkably, just minutes after the decision, the leading democrat on the WEC board tweeted out that clerks can continue to ignore state law and the duly-elected legislature.

Clerks be forewarned. Legislators believe if you continue to break the law, you are opening yourself up to civil and possibly criminal charges.

Maybe that’s what it’s going to take for everyone to finally follow the law.