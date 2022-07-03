MacIver News Minute: Happy Independence Day!

July 4, 2022

We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness…

To secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, and whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it…

We, therefore, the Representatives of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, in General Congress, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly Publish and Declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be, FREE AND INDEPENDENT STATES, that they are absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political Connection between them and the State of Great-Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved;

Happy Independence Day, everyone! CHEERS to the greatest country on Earth!