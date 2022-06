June 29, 2022

Ryan Walsh is a Madison-based attorney who began his career as a law clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia. He shares his unique insight into the Court and the Dobbs decision in this edition of the MacIver Newsmakers Podcast. He explains the sound legal argument that the US Supreme Court used to overturn Roe v. Wade. Walsh also addresses the unprecedented leak of the decision and what could happen to the person responsible.