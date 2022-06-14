MacIver News Minute: Remember June 8th

June 14, 2022

Last week, a 26-year-old California man traveled to United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home with the intent to kill him.

The suspect had with him a knife, pistol, ammunition, pepper spray and zip ties. Thankfully, the suspect was arrested before he could do any harm to the Justice or his family.

Of course, the mainstream media largely ignored this story because the target of the violence was a conservative and the accused was a radical liberal.

If the mainstream media had covered the story as warranted, they would have shared with the public the threats US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently made against Kavanaugh, saying that he would pay the price and that he wouldn’t know what hit him if Kavanaugh dared to issue a legal decision with which the radical left disagreed.

If Schumer had been a Republican, there would have been weeks of wall-to-wall coverage and calls for his removal…

maybe even an elaborately-produced show hearing.