MacIver News Minute: D-Day Anniversary

June 6, 2022

June 6th marked the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the day when thousands of brave US soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy to free Europe from Nazi tyranny and end World War II.

To honor all those who fought so bravely, we read from General Eisenhower’s letter to the troops.

“The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you.

Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well equipped and battle-hardened. He will fight savagely.

I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full Victory!

Good luck. And let us beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.”

Please take a second to say a prayer for all who have served our country and are currently serving.