MacIver Minute: What Roe v. Wade Really Means

June 28, 2022

On Friday, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling that overturned one of its previous rulings.

It’s really that simple.

You see you see 50 years ago, the Court fabricated a so-called right to abortion.

Last week, the Court finally got around to correcting that mistake.

Simply put – it’s not in the Constitution and the Court overstepped its authority back in 1973 by pretending it is.

As justice Alito explained “the constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any Constitutional provision.” – period.

So ends the era of Roe v. Wade.

Of course, congress could always pass a law to legalize abortion.

The Wisconsin legislature could do the same thing at the state level. Lawmakers always had that power, but for some reason – despite many opportunities over the past 50 years – liberals never did that.

Now they’re crying foul; running amok across the country; absolutely unhinged that the Court essentially said it’s not willing to legislate from the bench on this one.

And so, the Supreme Court gave the power to decide what to do about abortion back to the voters – and the left could not be more furious.