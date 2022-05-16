MacIver Newsmakers: Rep. Bryan Steil Warns About Rising Interest Payments on the National Debt

May 16, 2022 | MacIver News Service

Congress Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) explains why Democrats and Republicans agree on supporting Ukraine and banning Russian oil. However, Democrats are unwilling to replace that lost capacity with other fossil fuels, because of their fanatical position on climate change. He argues we are not in a position to be picky about what kind of energy we use.

Steil is also sounding the alarm over the national debt. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight runaway inflation, Steil points out that also increases our interest payments on the debt – which ballooned to over $30t during the pandemic.