Let Them Eat Cake

May 2, 2022

During the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, comedian Trevor Noah had a little fun roasting the audience, including President Joe Biden. Sometimes, it was hard to tell the jokes from just plain facts.

“Ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up, rent is up, food is up. Everything.”

Joe Biden thought it was hilarious.

Here are some of the latest estimates of what Noah was referencing and that Joe Biden was laughing about. Needless to say, there probably aren’t many Americans who think Noah’s “joke” was as funny as Joe Biden did.

Gas Prices

Source: US Retail Gas Price (ycharts.com)

Rent Inflation



source: tradingeconomics.com

Food Price Index

Food Price Index (ycharts.com)