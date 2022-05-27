Chinese Student Fights for American Way of Life in Madison Schools

May 27, 2022 | MacIver News Service

During a school board in February, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) was accused of breaking state law by not displaying the American flag in every classroom and not offering the Pledge of Allegiance every morning.

Their accuser was a freshman from Madison West High School nicknamed “Jeff.”

The superintendent said nothing, and the school board said it would get back to him. Three months have passed and Jeff still hasn’t received a response nor has anything changed at school.

“The issue is important to me because an attack on the Pledge of Allegiance represents an attack on the country,” Jeff told MacIver News. “The Pledge of Allegiance is more than just a few words mumbled together. It symbolizes devotion to and affirmation of the ideals upon which the country was founded in 1776. It defined what it meant to be an American citizen. It is what distinguishes us from other countries. The Pledge of Allegiance is recited by the students because America is a good country, not because it is perfect. So, omitting these words means omitting the defining characteristics of a virtuous American.”

“After seeing the tragic consequences of Marxism in China. I believe it’s a moral obligation to prevent such history from repeating itself in America,” Jeff said.

This level of patriotism would be inspiring in any young person his age, but it’s all the more remarkable given that Jeff is not even an American citizen – and up until a couple years ago, he was a devoted communist.

When Jeff arrived in Madison from the People’s Republic of China when he was ten years old, he says he fit right in. He had been thoroughly indoctrinated by communist propaganda growing up, and he bought right into the progressive agenda being taught at Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD). Covid changed everything.

Looking for answers, Jeff discovered alternative Chinese news sources and started to learn about the atrocities being committed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He began seeing strong connections between the CCP and progressives in the West. His previous worldview came crashing down.

“After seeing the tragic consequences of Marxism in China. I believe it’s a moral obligation to prevent such history from repeating itself in America,” Jeff said. “I recognize that there is a war between Good and Evil in both the United States and China.”

Naturally, his parents were concerned about Jeff’s newfound beliefs. It didn’t take much for him to change their minds though. He simply showed them what the Madison schools were teaching him about transgenderism, BLM, and other liberal priorities. He says he’s even convinced some of his classmates to start questioning what they’re being taught.

“Our school is indoctrinating the future generation with poisons. West High School has hired Restorative Justice officers who write lessons based on the philosophy of Critical Race Theory, which aims to create conflict between races rather than unite them, much like the CCP did during the Cultural Revolution,” Jeff said.

From alternate Chinese media, Jeff also learned about Christianity and the importance of religious freedom. He was baptized a Christian earlier this year, which means he can never go back to China.

“I want to live in an America that promotes the virtuous Christian worldview and censors the evil Marxist worldview.”

“I want to live in an America that promotes the virtuous Christian worldview and censors the evil Marxist worldview. We shouldn’t leave such a great country to be destroyed at the hands of Marxists. As a result, it is crucial for Conservatives to be courageous, stand firm, promote American ideals, and reject Marxist ideologies,” Jeff said. “As history has shown, the right will always triumph over the wrong.”

The left has given Jeff plenty of opportunities to push back. Jeff is now fighting the school board over its plans to eliminate the honors program for 9th and 10th graders.