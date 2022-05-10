Russian Oil Ban Morphs into Renewable Energy Debate

May 10, 2022 | MacIver News Service

Republicans and Democrats in Washington agree on banning Russian energy imports – but strongly disagree about how to backfill that capacity. Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) says we need to increase energy production and not be picky about whether it comes from fossil fuels or renewable sources. For the Biden Administration, however, the war on Russia is an opportunity to advance its war on fossil fuels. It doesn’t seem to matter that renewable energy will not be available in high enough quantities to offset the Russian oil ban. Meanwhile, Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) explains the warm days of summer won’t last for long.