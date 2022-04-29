Dr. Laffer Talks Tax Policy in Wisconsin

Apr. 27, 2022 | MacIver News Service

[Madison, Wisc…] Dr. Arthur Laffer doesn’t go in for partisan politics.

He’s spent his life advising both Republicans and Democrats on tax policy. He considers himself a Kennedy Democrat even though he ran for US Senate as a Republican. He worked for Democrat Jerry Brown’s presidential campaign and ended up in the Reagon Administration. He wrote a book praising President Trump’s economic policies, while he considers Al Gore one of his best friends.

Laffer is best known for creating the Laffer Curve, which illustrates the point at which government taxation and spending produce the greatest benefit. He advocates supply-side economics, which he continues to promote through the Laffer Center.

Rep. John Macco (R-Ledgeview) invited Dr. Laffer to testify in front of the Wisconsin Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee on Apr. 27, 2022. Here are some of the highlights from the presentation, where Dr. Laffer addresses some pressing questions like:

How big should government be?

Are taxes ever good?

Is government spending ever bad?

What do all revolutions have in common?

What is the best form of welfare?

What is the ultimate result of perfect wealth distribution?