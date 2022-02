MacIver News Service | Feb. 18, 2022

Rep. Robert Wittke (R-Racine) is responsible for 9 education bills designed to turnaround Wisconsin’s failing schools. His bill to break MPS into 4-8 smaller districts grabbed headlines earlier this month, but Wittke is also backing school choice for all and stricter reading requirements. Rep. Wittke told MacIver News all about it in this week’s MacIver Newsmakers Podcast.