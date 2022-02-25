MacIver News Minute: Facts on Evers and Taxes

MacIver News Service | Feb. 25, 2022

Tony The Liar, Not Tax Cutter

Governor Tony Evers gave his annual State of the State address last week and because this is an election year, Evers is trying to sell us that he likes tax cuts?

Governor Evers actually took credit for the Republican’s income tax cut, the largest tax cut in the state’s history.

For a lifelong educator, Evers sure isn’t very good at history. Or, you know, facts.

Fact – Evers criticized Republicans for their tax cut for which he is now trying to take credit!

Fact – Gov. Evers tried to increase taxes by a billion dollars in both of his budgets.

Fact – Evers also tried to make it easier for local governments to raise property taxes and the local sales tax.

Fact – Evers vetoed a tax cut just so he could take credit for it later.

Now, does that sound like an actual tax cutter or just another politician in an election year?