Jan. 6, 2021

Speaker Robin Vos hired Justice Mike Gableman to lead the Assembly’s investigation into the 2020 election. That’s focused on how local governments interacted with outside interest groups to run the election. He wants the final report by next month, so he can get some bills up for floor votes in March.

Vos wants conservative activists to know there has never been a more important election cycle and urges them to stick together.