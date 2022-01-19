MacIver Minute: Did The Biden Administration Request That Parents Be Deemed Domestic Terrorists?

Jan. 18, 2022

Remember last year when the National School Boards Association sent a letter to the Biden Administration saying that parents who speak out at school board meetings are a domestic terrorism threat?

Attorney General Garland used this letter to direct the FBI to target disruptive parents who speak out about masking or the use of the anti-America and racist CRT in our schools.

It turns out, the request to brand parents domestic terrorists might have started with–wait for it–the Biden Administration!

Thanks to an open records request from a group called Parents Defending Education, we now know that, according to a member of the School Boards Association, it was Biden’s own Education Secretary who asked the group to write the letter to the White House.

It was shameful when the Justice Department decided to target parents for exercising their god-given right to speak out against their government, but it is absolutely despicable that our own government, the Biden Administration, came up with this unconscionable dirty trick.