MacIver Minute: Predict the Top Story of 2022

Jan. 4, 2022

On behalf of everyone here at the John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy and our board of directors, we would like to wish you a happy, healthy and prosperous 2022.

As the new year begins, we want to hear from you – what do you think will be the biggest story of 2022?

Will President Biden stay in office the entire year? Will Covid continue to dominate our lives and local officials take away our freedoms? Will kids recover from lockdowns and lost learning?

Will Republicans uncover wide spread voter fraud? Will Biden-inflation continue to hammer the lower and middle class

