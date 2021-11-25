President Lincoln’s Full Thanksgiving Proclamation

After hearing the shorter MacIver News Minute version on WISN AM1130, we have received many requests from friends asking Jen to do a full reading of President Abraham Lincoln’s Thanksgiving Proclamation. As you and your family gather for your own Thanksgiving celebration, we hope you will take a few minutes to listen to the wisdom of President Lincoln as he attempted to bring the country back together after the Civil War.

Click here for the full Thanksgiving Proclamation.