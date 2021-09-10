MacIver Newsmakers Podcast: Parents Discuss Why ICS Equity Is So Dangerous For Students

September 10, 2021

What is Integrated Comprehensive Systems for Equity (ICS Equity)? How do they impact my child’s education?

Listen to two parents, Marc Renault of the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, and Emily Donohue of Elmbrook Schools, who have done the research to learn about ICS Equity, and why it’s so dangerous.

Contrary to common media rhetoric, ICS Equity and similar firms are not just “teacher training.” Both Emily and Marc have seen the practical implications of ICS Equity in their districts: from the elimination of grades in elementary school to equity content in honors biology classes to mandatory CRT courses in high school.

As the MacIver Institute has previously reported, Critical Race Theory preaches that the United States was founded on racism, grew to become the successful nation that we are today because of this racism and that our country, still today, is fundamentally defined by our racism and racism is found in everything that we do and that we do not do. This divisive ideology is infiltrating classrooms, workplaces, and everyday life.