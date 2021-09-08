Judge Hyland Pens Rebuttal To O’Donnell Criticism Of Sentence That Contributed To Officer French’s Murder

Dane County Circuit Court Judge John Hyland, presiding judge of the Dane County Circuit Court’s criminal division, mailed a letter to the MacIver Institute taking issue with Dan O’Donnell’s column When Dane County Leniency Turns Deadly published on August 11th.

According to Judge Hyland, “Officer French’s death was not the result of decisions made by my colleague, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Ellen Berz.”

Here is a pdf of Judge Hyland’s letter – Judge Hyland response to DOD criticism of Officer French killers.