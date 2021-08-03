MacIver Newsmakers Podcast: Tara Czachor Talks Medical Autonomy And Refusing To Co-Parent With The Government

August 3, 2021

On July 30, a coalition of 38 Wisconsin parent advocacy groups released an open letter to President Biden and Governor Evers with a bold declaration: they will not comply with any more mask mandates or lockdowns forced on their kids.

Their letter states that they will not “1. Mask our children in schools 2. Allow you to use your private sector counterparts to enforce invasive mask mandates on our children in various stores or at community activities 3. Subject our children to any further local, regional, or national lockdowns or movement restriction.”

Parent, advocate, and Co-Founder of Wisconsin United for Freedom, Tara Czachor, joins the Newsmakers Podcast to discuss the letter. She also talks medical autonomy as nationwide discussions unfold about possible COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“We don’t need the government to come in and mandate certain things or push certain narratives when we are grown adults and we can look at the research for ourselves and make our own decisions,” Czachor says. “We simply want there to be choices”

“When you’re able to be brave and courageous and come forward to be your own advocate and your children’s’ advocate, that encourages other parents to stand with you and stand strong, and we’re only going to grow, because people are done.”

As the 38 groups declared in their letter, Czachor says, “We are strong. We are united. We are in control… and we will not co-parent with the government.”

To read the open letter to the President and the Governor, click here.